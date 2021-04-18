AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVITA Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

