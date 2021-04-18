AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of AXS opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

