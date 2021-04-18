B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.11. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 170,446 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 766,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 257,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

