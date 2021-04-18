Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.29 ($116.82).

FRA:ZAL opened at €91.56 ($107.72) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.34 and a 200 day moving average of €87.42.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

