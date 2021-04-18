Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91).

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

