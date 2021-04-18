Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

