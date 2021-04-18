Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $$172.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Bâloise Company Profile

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

