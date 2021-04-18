Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBD stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

