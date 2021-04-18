Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €620.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €509.70 ($599.65).

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.