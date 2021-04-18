Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.51) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £199.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.76.

In other news, insider Robert Sharpe acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

