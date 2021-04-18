Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.51) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £199.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.76.

In other news, insider Robert Sharpe acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

