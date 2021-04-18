Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTDPY. Liberum Capital cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

