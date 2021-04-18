Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.57 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 63,196 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £179.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.57.

Base Resources Company Profile (LON:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit