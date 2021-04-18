Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.57 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 63,196 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £179.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.57.

Base Resources Company Profile (LON:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

