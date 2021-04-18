Bay Rivers Group Buys 1,128 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 43,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. 3,621,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

