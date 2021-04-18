Bay Rivers Group Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 118,128,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $334.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

