Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit