Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

