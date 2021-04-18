Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,426.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

