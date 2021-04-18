BetterBetting Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

