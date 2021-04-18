BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $8.49 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.35 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050845 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.59 or 0.00330984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006334 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.