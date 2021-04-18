Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

