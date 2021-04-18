Binance USD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $5.40 billion and $8.98 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.04 or 0.05640904 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,402,890,536 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

