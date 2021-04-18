Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 54.2% in March

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Biocept from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

BIOC stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

