Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Down 2.7%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 40,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 76,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

