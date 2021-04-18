Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.94. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 425,525 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

