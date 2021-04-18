BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1.01 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.81 or 0.99903716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00136262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003889 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

