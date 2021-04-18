BitCoal (COAL) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $12,806.86 and $462.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.36 or 0.00603093 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 619.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.