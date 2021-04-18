BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Volume Hits $52.97 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $52.97 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00009453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

