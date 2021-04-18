BITTUP (BTU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $372.00

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BITTUP has a market cap of $656,438.17 and $372.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITTUP has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTUP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.61 or 0.00685239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00088675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About BITTUP

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTUP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.