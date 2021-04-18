BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,917 shares of company stock worth $1,831,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 7,577,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,907,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

