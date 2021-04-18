BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $944.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $444.84 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

