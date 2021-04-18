Blockstack (STX) Hits Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.