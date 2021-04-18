Blossom Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 673 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.01. 153,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The company has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

