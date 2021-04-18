BMO Capital Markets Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $43.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

