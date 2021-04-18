Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,561.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $72,561.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00676512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

