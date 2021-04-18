Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at KeyCorp

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.