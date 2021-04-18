BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.