Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 872,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth $45,466,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.