Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 305,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.