BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages have commented on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BSIG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 649,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 771,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

