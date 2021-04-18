Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 14,587,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,142. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 95,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

