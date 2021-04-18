Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.31 Million

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce sales of $651.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.81 million and the highest is $676.00 million. Incyte reported sales of $568.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Incyte stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. 999,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

