Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $573.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,022. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.