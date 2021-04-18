Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,042. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.43.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

