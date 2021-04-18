Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. 27,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

