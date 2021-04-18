Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. 27,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit