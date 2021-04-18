Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $250.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 1,028,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,045. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.