Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson raised their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 447,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,696. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit