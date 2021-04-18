Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson raised their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 447,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,696. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.