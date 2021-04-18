Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLDR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.38. 2,504,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

