Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,247,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,466,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

