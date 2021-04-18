Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. State Street Corp grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 158,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

