Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 1,575,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,157. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.