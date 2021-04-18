Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $53.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $52.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $214.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

